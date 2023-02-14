Vladimir Saldo: after the arrest, the accomplices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are “reforged” and work for the needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

In the Kherson region, accomplices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), after being detained, begin to assist the Russian army. This was announced by the Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo in broadcast TV company “Tavria”.

According to him, spotters and other people waiting for the arrival of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after falling into the hands of law enforcement officers, “are immediately reforged.” “They do not resist for a long time, heroism ends immediately, and they are already working for the needs of our military,” he explained.