Saldo: Ukrainian Armed Forces Lost Up to Five Thousand Men While Trying to Cross the Dnieper

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost up to five thousand people while trying to cross the Dnieper and gain a foothold on the left bank. This was reported by RIA News Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

According to his assessment, during the entire period of attempts to land on the left bank, the Kiev regime deployed more than 10 thousand soldiers. “The exact number of destroyed enemy personnel is difficult to calculate – hundreds, if not thousands of them remain at the bottom of the Dnieper,” the head of the region specified.

Earlier, Volodymyr Saldo reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 100 people, as well as a Paladin self-propelled howitzer, three M777 howitzers, an FH-70 howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, and three Anklav electronic warfare stations in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours. In addition, according to him, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed three ammunition depots and one military-technical property depot of the Ukrainian army.