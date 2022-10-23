Stremousov promised to soon recapture the Nikolaev, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Deputy Head of the Kherson Region Administration Kirill Stremousov in a video message in his Telegramchannel promised that the Russian military would soon liberate three more regions under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“In the near future, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnepropetrovsk regions will be liberated from the Ukronazis,” he said.

In addition, Stremousov recalled the importance of removing the regions from the control of the Kyiv authorities.

