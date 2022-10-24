Deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region Stremousov promised to recapture three more regions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov promised to recapture three more regions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The video message was published in Telegram-channel.

In the near future, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk regions will be liberated Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

The official recalled the importance of removing the regions from the control of the Kyiv authorities.

Earlier, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, suggested that four more regions of Ukraine think about holding a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. According to Konstantinov, referendums can be held in Mykolaiv, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

The second in line, in his opinion, are Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv. “We will help restore these territories of Ukraine. It only takes time,” the head of the peninsula’s parliament promised.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the ratification of the treaty and signed federal constitutional laws on the entry of new entities into the country. On the same day, he appointed the heads of the four regions. Denis Pushilin has been appointed head of the DPR, and Leonid Pasechnik has been appointed head of the LPR. Volodymyr Saldo will be in charge of the Kherson region, and Evgeny Balitsky will be in charge of the Zaporozhye region.

The situation in the Kherson direction is stable

The situation in the Kherson direction is stable, all attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack are repulsed, said the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region.

On the evening of October 23, everything is stable in the Kherson direction. Our troops repel all attacks. The situation remains stable Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

Stremousov stressed that there is no reason to panic. Earlier, he said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering significant losses in the battles in the Kherson direction.

On October 22, the authorities of the region, due to the tense situation at the front, the high risk of massive shelling and the threat of terrorist attacks, called on all civilians and civil officials in Kherson to immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper.

Almost “the entire civilized world” is at war with Russia

Kirill Stremousov in his Telegramchannel said that “practically the entire “civilized” world” is openly fighting against Russia, including in the Kherson direction.

Who are we confronting today in the Kherson direction? It’s no longer a secret to anyone that almost the entire “civilized” world – this is the current Fourth Reich – is already openly fighting against Russia Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

The official predicted the victory of Russia and called this development of the situation “a historical pattern.”

On October 20, President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law in four regions of the country – on the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. He announced this during a meeting of the Security Council.

On October 19, the deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were pulling military and equipment to the region. Later, the authorities reported on the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Kherson. Residents of the Kherson region were sent SMS urging them to urgently leave the region.

Ukraine turned out to be a bargaining chip

Deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region RIA Newsthat Ukraine turned out to be a bargaining chip in the interests of the West.

Ukraine turned out to be a bargaining chip in the struggle between American crooks. Ukraine will never win in life Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

In his opinion, globalists have come to power in Western countries, who dictate the rules of the game to Kyiv. The official added that President Volodymyr Zelensky, going to the polls under the slogan of ending conflicts and peace, did not keep his promise.