Saldo said that plans for a new offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have no chance of success

Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will create tension on the front line, but they have no chance of success, reports RIA News.

Thus, he commented on the information that Vladimir Zelensky agreed with curators from the United States and Great Britain on a new offensive in early October in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions. The plan includes crossing the Dnieper by a large group of marines, as well as the seizure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

According to Saldo, the enemy will take all sorts of actions that will create tension. He noted that reports of offensive plans are similar to information hype to attract attention.

“But I know one thing – that our military and Russian weapons, which are becoming more and more sophisticated, will not give them any opportunities. There is no chance,” the governor emphasized.

He concluded that hostilities continue, and all goals of the special military operation (SVO) will be achieved.

Earlier, the commander of the operational-strategic group of Ukrainian troops “Tavria”, Alexander Tarnavsky, said that the minimum requirement for a “successful” counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces could be the capture of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region.