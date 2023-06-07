Alekseenko: water level rises sharply in Naked Pristan after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

The water level in the city of Golaya Pristan began to rise sharply. This was announced by the head of the government of the Kherson region Andrey Alekseenko.

He noted that the situation in the city began to deteriorate by the evening of Tuesday, June 6. “Floodplain areas went under water during daylight hours, then the level of flooding began to grow rapidly,” the report says. Alekseenko warned that the water could rise to the roofs of houses and above. At the same time, he noted that many residents do not believe in the danger of the situation, and they “have to be literally persuaded to collect things and documents.”

Eyewitnesses also reported that in Golaya Pristan there was already water in the courtyards of the streets closest to the river, and the park was flooded. In addition, in the village of Cossack Camps, a camp site went under water, and some residents’ garages were flooded.

Consequences of damage to the Kakhovskaya HPP

The Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station (HES) was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result of numerous impacts, the dam support was damaged, after which the flooding of the territories began. In a matter of minutes, the water level directly in Novaya Kakhovka increased immediately by 10 meters, and downstream the Dnieper – by an average of 2.5 meters. As a result, Novaya Kakhovka was flooded. In the village of Korsunka near Nova Kakhovka, 17 people were evacuated from the roofs of flooded houses. It is also known about at least 1335 houses flooded on the right bank of the Dnieper.

Around 80 settlements are in the flood zone

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov also spoke about the dire consequences of sabotage for the inhabitants of the region. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant will soon pose another threat to the operation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky predicted big problems with drinking water in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv. In addition, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that given the past, waterborne diseases pose a serious threat.

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of destroying a hydroelectric power plant, the US has not yet found the perpetrators

The mayor of Nova Kakhovka Volodymyr Leontiev said that the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was the result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He called the incident a terrorist attack. According to the head of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu, Kyiv’s goal was to transfer the unit from the Kherson direction to the area of ​​offensive operations, thereby weakening its positions in the Kherson direction. A similar opinion was expressed by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, calling Kyiv’s actions an unthinkable crime.

Kyiv committed a terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in order to prevent offensive actions of the Russian Armed Forces Sergei Shoigu Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation

In turn, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said that the artillery of the 205th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was allegedly behind the destruction of the dam. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky regarded the incident as an ecocide and announced Kyiv’s plans to file a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC). The only thing that both Ukrainian and Russian officials agreed on was that the station cannot be restored.

At the same time, the White House was unable to prove Russia’s involvement in the incident. John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council (NSC), noted that the US administration cannot currently say with certainty who is responsible for blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.