Saldo announced the possibility of restoring the Kakhovka hydroelectric station with the help of the project

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) can be restored thanks to preserved archival data and modern technologies. This was stated by the head of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo.

He explained that the design data for the Kakhovskaya Dam was preserved in Moscow. In his opinion, one can build on them based on modern conditions. In this way, it is possible to repair the facility, including the so-called lock facility through which ships passed.

They wanted to restore hydroelectric power stations faster than in Soviet times

Saldo is confident that it will be possible to restore the hydroelectric power station faster than in Soviet times, including through ready-made plans. He also notedthat new technologies will make this dam “even more beautiful, more attractive and more useful.”

First of all, as the head of the region said, it is necessary to make geodetic measurements, conduct a technical examination of the remaining parts of the dam, and then begin the design process itself. Baldo believed that developing a plan would take a short time.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Only then can the actual construction work be carried out. Saldo said that if in the Soviet years the Kakhovka dam was built in three years, now it is can be done much faster.

Baldo emphasizes that the restoration of the station can begin as soon as Ukrainian troops are withdrawn to a safe distance – “after achieving the goals of the special military operation or even earlier.”

The hydroelectric station was considered by the Ukrainian military as a transport hub

The dam had two purposes: generating electricity and creating the Kakhovka reservoir. At the same time, as Saldo said, the Ukrainian military viewed the facility as a transport hub. Attacks from American HIMARS missiles and cannon artillery were carried out at one point for a long time, and ultimately the dam could not stand it and began to quickly fall apart.

Already, along with the release of water from the Kakhovka reservoir, the turbine room of the hydroelectric power station and those technical facilities that ensured the operation of the dam and the Kakhovka reservoir were damaged. At the same time, Saldo added, the “earthen part” of the dam has been preserved, only the reinforced concrete base has been broken – it can be rebuilt. At the same time, back in October, the head of the Kherson region stated that the remains of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station cannot be restored.

Photo: Dmitry Makeev / RIA Novosti

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was damaged in June

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region, which has been operating since the 1950s, was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result, due to numerous shelling, the dam support was damaged, after which the surrounding areas began to flood. The water level in the Kakhovka reservoir rose by 2.5 meters. Against the backdrop of what happened, a state of emergency was introduced in the Kherson region – it was canceled only four months later.

According to one data, there were 14 settlements in the flood risk zone, in which reside more than 22 thousand people. At the same time, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that 80 settlements were under threat of flooding. In addition, power lines in the region were damaged and sewerage plants were flooded.

The Kremlin blamed Kyiv for the incident. At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called this a deliberate sabotage on the part of Kyiv. In turn, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky regarded the incident as ecocide.