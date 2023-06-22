The balance announced an eco-catastrophe in the lower reaches of the Dnieper due to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

The lower reaches of the Dnieper after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) turned out to be in a state of ecological disaster. This was announced by the Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

He explained that the birds began to grab the fish that had suffocated due to shallowing and carry it further. As a result, a significant amount of toxic substances is released from the Dnieper into the Black Sea and moves towards both Ukrainian Odessa and towards Romania and Bulgaria.

At the same time, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov said earlier that the troops of radiation, chemical and biological protection (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are disinfecting the area affected by the flood. “The volumes are not so significant (…) I think there will be no special problems there,” said a representative of the defense department.

The water began to go away, problems began to appear

On June 21, the Kherson region authorities said that more than 50 percent of the houses that were flooded in the Kherson region after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station were flooded, more than 300 people returned to them. This was achieved thanks to the well-coordinated work of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and public utilities involved in pumping water from residential buildings, public buildings, as well as clearing house territories and streets.

Although the Dnieper entered its banks, significant damage was caused to coastal buildings. “Where the water stood, all those houses, residential and outbuildings, everything that is connected with human life, fell into disrepair,” said Saldo. In particular, the foundations of the houses were destroyed, and the walls were dilapidated. “All this will have to be redone in a new way,” he stated.

At the same time, Saldo complained, his own house was also under water. “My house is located on Quarantine Island, where, in fact, shipbuilding enterprises are located, everything is also flooded there,” he said.

The active phase of the flood in the Kherson region, caused by the breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station on June 6, ended on June 18. According to preliminary estimates, the damage caused to the region amounted to 11.5 billion rubles.

Consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP

Due to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP, a huge shortage of water appeared in the region, said Igor Ananskikh, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the deputy noted that it is not yet clear how to compensate for it.

Today there is no irrigation of the lands and it is clear that in the next two or three years these will be deserted lands, and not melons. Enterprises stop because there is not enough technical water. And of course, a huge lack of drinking water Igor Ananskikh State Duma deputy

Earlier, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov estimated the water reserves for the needs of agriculture in the Zaporozhye region after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. He indicated that they would last for a month and a half, adding that the destruction of the hydroelectric power station does not currently affect agriculture in the region.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov warned of a lack of water for one million people due to the destruction of the hydroelectric power station. He pointed out that the flood situation has improved, but the threat of water shortages for a significant number of residents remains.

Against the backdrop of problems with water supply, fakes began to appear on the network about the alleged mass disease of Russian military personnel with cholera. The Ministry of Health of the Kherson region assured that no cholera pathogens were detected in the region. “At the moment, neither outbreak nor mass incidence of dangerous intestinal infectious diseases, including cholera and other natural focal infections, has been recorded. There have been no laboratory confirmations of the isolation of pathogens of dangerous infections, including cholera, in the external environment, ”said Alexander Maklakov, head of the department of epidemiological analysis and disinfection of the Genichesk Interdistrict Department of the Kherson Regional Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology.