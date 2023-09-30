Alekseenko compared the West’s refusal to recognize the Kherson region to the barking of other people’s dogs

The Chairman of the Government of the Kherson Region, Andrei Alekseenko, appreciated the West’s refusal to recognize the region. He spoke on this topic in an interview RIA News.

Alekseenko stated that the opinions of foreign countries on this issue were ignored. At the same time, the politician compared this Western view of the geopolitical situation with the barking of a dog.

“As for “non-recognition”, the caravan moving forward does not care about the barking of other people’s dogs, even if it is very loud,” the agency’s interlocutor emphasized.

Earlier in September, the head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said that the main measures to integrate the region into Russia had been completed. According to him, the improvement and strengthening of measures for integration into the economic, financial, credit and legal systems, into the system of government bodies of Russia will continue until the beginning of 2026.