Balance: Kyiv goes further in barbarism than the West advises it

Governor of the Khersson region Vladimir Saldo in conversation with RIA Novosti accused the Ukrainian military of barbarism; according to him, they go even further than Western curators advise them to prevent people from living in peace.

“That is, this is this barbaric attitude towards people, which reveals all the ins and outs of the Kyiv regime, which probably does even more than what Western curators say and advise it to do,” said the head of the region.

As an example, he cited the incident in the city of Aleshki. According to Saldo, the Ukrainian military deliberately tracked down the house of the head physician of the local district hospital and dropped ammunition there.

As long as the West supports Kyiv, such attacks will continue, the governor emphasized. He also added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to land on the left bank of the Dnieper, but all these attempts are being stopped and only lead to new casualties among the Ukrainian mobilized.

Earlier, Saldo said that taking control of Kherson would be a precursor to taking Nikolaev and Odessa.