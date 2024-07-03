Balance: Russian Armed Forces drive Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the island part of the Dnieper delta in the Kherson region

Russian military forces are driving the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) out of the island part of the Dnieper delta in the Kherson region, this is the assessment of the situation on the line of combat contact in a conversation with RIA News said the region’s governor, Vladimir Saldo.

“The situation on the islands is dynamic, because there is no clear line of combat contact as such. Our fighters are mobile, knocking out and destroying enemy reconnaissance groups that are trying to penetrate the islands,” he specified.

Saldo added that in recent months, after an attempt to counterattack in the village of Krynki, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have noticeably lost activity; the Ukrainian military has been unable to create long-term positions in the Dnieper delta.

The governor concluded that, overall, this area remains a grey zone, due to natural and geographical conditions.

The day before, Saldo reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had attacked the settlements of Gornostayevka, Dnepryany and Oleshki in the Kherson region. According to him, those injured in the attacks are in hospital and are receiving medical care.