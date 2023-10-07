Senator Kastyukevich: a car was blown up in the Kherson region, there is a casualty

In the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region, a man was seriously injured as a result of a car explosion. Senator from the region Igor Kastyukevich reported this in Telegram.

“Gazeta.ru” clarifiesthat the victim was the secretary of the local branch of United Russia, Vladimir Malov.

The explosion occurred at about 9:30 Moscow time, Kastyukevich said. According to him, doctors assess the condition of the hospitalized Malov as extremely serious. “We regard this as a terrorist attack,” the senator added.

Earlier in the Kherson region, police discovered a cache of explosives. The cache was disguised with car tires. 30 kilograms of artillery gunpowder and 1.5 kilograms of hexal were found.