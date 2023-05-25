Police officers discovered two caches of weapons, ammunition and uniforms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson region. This was reported on Thursday, May 25, by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

It is noted that Ukrainian caches were found in the villages of Vodoslavka and Spiridonovka, Novotroitsky district.

In particular, a 1974 Kalashnikov assault rifle, four magazines for it, three F-1 grenades, three unified hand grenade fuses, 17 5.45 mm caliber cartridges, a can of Kruk gunpowder, two sets of APU uniforms, and several mobile phones were seized. and a camera.

The items were seized from the scene and placed in the storage room of the territorial police department. At the moment, the issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

Earlier, on May 18, it was reported that in the Kherson region, the military police discovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intended for enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, including sleeping cells.

On May 12, the police discovered a cache in the village of Vyshneve in the Zaporozhye region, where more than 5,000 cartridges of various calibers and 20 grenades were hidden. In addition, there were cartridges of various calibers in the cache. All discovered ammunition was seized and sent for examination.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR.

