Police found a cache of grenades and ammunition in an abandoned building near Kherson

In the Kherson region, the police found a cache of ammunition. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

According to the agency, during reconnaissance, security forces in the village of Ataman, Genichesk district, noticed a destroyed building. Inside they found a secret. 22 RGD-5 and F-1 grenades with fuses for them, 280 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber, 80 rounds of 5.45 mm caliber, 65 rounds of 9 mm caliber and 50 small-caliber rounds were seized from it.

Law enforcement officers, together with the National Guard, decided to destroy the grenades and fuses for them with an overhead charge of TNT, and transport the rest of the ammunition to a special storage chamber.