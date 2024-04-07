Deputy Barbashov: Ukrainians who refuse to fight are threatened with reprisals against their families

Deputy of the Kherson Regional Duma Yuriy Barbashov revealed the consequences for Ukrainians for refusing to go to the front. According to him, citizens who do not want to fight are threatened with reprisals against their families, reports RIA News.

The official noted that in the Nikolaev region, those who refused to serve after falling into the territorial recruitment center (TCC) are placed in colony No. 83 in Konstantinovka, Arbuzinsky district.

“There they are subjected to beatings, humiliation and, as a last resort, they are threatened with reprisals against their relatives if they leave the front line or surrender to Russian troops,” Barbashov said. He added that they are calling up mainly residents of southern Ukraine from rural areas.

Earlier, the platoon commander of the air assault company of the 155th Marine Brigade with the call sign Bely said that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were forbidden to leave their positions in Novomikhailovka under the threat of reprisals against their families.