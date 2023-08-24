Saldo offered Putin to build a new road to the Crimea through the Arabat Spit

Acting Governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, August 24, proposed laying a new road from the region to Crimea. Words Balance leads TASS.

The road can pass through the Arabat Spit, which, as Saldo recalled, is connected to the peninsula.

In early August, due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson region, the bridge across the Tonkiy Strait connecting Genichesk with the Arabat Spit was damaged. Later, traffic on the bridge was restored.

At the meeting, Saldo also reported to Putin on the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. According to him, all the consequences of the disaster have been eliminated.