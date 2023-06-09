Police seized 59 liters of alcohol from illegal sale in a cafe in the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, the police stopped the illegal sale of alcohol in a cafe. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

According to the department, law enforcement officers learned about the illegal sale of alcohol in a cafe in the village of Velikie Kopani. There, a 37-year-old woman sold goods to acquaintances. In total, 136 metal cans with 0.43 liters of beer were found in the building. In total, the security forces seized 59 liters of alcohol.

It is noted that the seized was placed in the storage room for physical evidence. And the incident is under investigation.

