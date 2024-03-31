Mash: in the Kherson region two policemen were detained for robbery

In the Kherson region, two policemen robbed fellow countrymen who were converting hryvnias into rubles for 359 thousand rubles until they were detained. The Mash Telegram channel writes about this.

It is reported that the two men, along with their accomplices, came up with a plan to make money in July 2023. Their first victim was a resident of the Kherson region, Artem Ch., who was heading to Energodar. As Mash notes, police officers tracked him down on the way and robbed him of 116 thousand rubles.

After this incident, several more people became their victims, including Sergei Kh., who lost 175 thousand rubles. When the scheme became known, the men were demoted, arrested, and a criminal case was opened against them for robbery. They face imprisonment for up to two years.

