An election commission is being created in the Kherson region to hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. This was announced on Saturday, July 23, in the press service of the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the region.

“An election commission of the Kherson region is being created, consisting of seven members with a term of office of three years, and the acceptance of proposals for candidates is announced,” the VGA Telegram channel says.

It is noted that the liberated Kherson region has every right to express its opinion about the future of the region. The region is returning to peaceful life and the revival of traditional human values, the administration stressed.

“The mission of our region is one of the first in post-Maidan Ukraine, to get away from the disintegration of the two fraternal peoples, towards their unification,” the Supreme State Administration concluded.

Earlier that day, Zaporozhye region signed a decree on an election commission to hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

On July 6, the head of the CAA of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said that preparations for a referendum in the region were already underway. On June 29, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the region’s CAA, announced the start of preparations for a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. In his opinion, the Kherson region will make a decision and join Russia.

At the end of May, it was reported that the region wants to become part of the Russian Federation and sees its future as part of Russia.

The Kherson region of Ukraine, bordering Crimea, completely came under the control of the Russian military in mid-March during a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

