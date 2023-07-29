In the island zone, an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to force the Dnieper was thwarted. This was announced on July 29 by a representative of the emergency services of the Kherson region.

“An attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU) to force the Dnieper River near Alekseevsky Island was thwarted, as a result of fire damage, two boats and 12 VFU militants were destroyed,” reports TASS the words of an emergency services representative.

In total, for knocking, the Dnepr group of troops in the island zone stopped an attempt to penetrate a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) in the area of ​​u200bu200bVeliky Island. As a result, one boat and five VFU militants were destroyed.

In the Kherson direction, Russian fighters destroyed a 120-mm mortar, crew and ammunition for it in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Pridneprovskoe. They also eliminated five VFU militants, three more were injured of varying severity.

At the same time, the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Berislav in the Kakhovka direction was also destroyed. They managed to liquidate five militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two more were wounded.

Earlier that day, the head of the press center of the Dnepr group, Major Roman Kodryan, announced the destruction of the command and observation post of saboteurs near the village of Sadovy in the Kherson region.

The point was liquidated during a fire raid. According to the officer, in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Antonovka, Shirokaya Balka and Pridneprovskoye, two mortar crews and vehicles were destroyed.

Prior to this, on July 24, the head of the press center of the Dnepr group also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were continuing to try to land on the left bank near the Antonovsky Bridge, but these attempts were unsuccessful. In particular, the subdivision of the group eliminated the Ukrainian DRG on two high-speed boats.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.