The Russian Armed Forces destroyed naval saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Tendrovskaya spit, Kherson region

A group of elite Ukrainian saboteurs was liquidated on the Tendrovskaya Spit in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Special Purpose Channel”.

It turned out that the killed fighters were employees of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The enemy was met by Russian special forces during the landing attempt. During the battle, the enemy abandoned the boat that remained afloat, weapons and the bodies of dead colleagues.

The liquidation of six elite special forces soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been confirmed for certain. In total, the enemy could lose up to 15 fighters. Telegram channel “Military informant” clarifiedthat two more Ukrainian landing boats sank.

In turn, the Telegram channel Mash assertsthat saboteurs tried to enter Russian-controlled territory in five boats. They were discovered on the way, and when approaching the shore they were met with fire from machine guns and mortars. One boat managed to escape, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to at least 20 fighters, and one fighter was wounded and captured. As trophies, Russian fighters received several American AR-15 rifles and M249 machine guns, German HK M320 grenade launchers, a Belgian SCAR assault rifle, as well as an SVD sniper rifle with a modern body kit.

The landing was explained by the order to “take beautiful videos”

The press secretary of the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Vasilenko, suggested that the appearance of Ukrainian saboteurs on the Tendra Spit was “the very ‘surprise’ in the Black Sea that Zelensky told Fox News about.” Last week, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that his country’s army was preparing a new counteroffensive, one of the goals of which would be access to the Black Sea. He did not go into details, but promised “surprises” that would surprise the Russian army.

The head of the region, Vladimir Saldo, explained that in Kyiv they understand the futility of trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper, but continue to do this in order to receive funding from abroad. According to him, the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, “who, on orders from somewhere outside, absolutely does not take into account the lives of people,” should be personally responsible for the victims among the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Presumably, one of the tasks assigned to the Ukrainian special forces was video shooting with posing on Russian territory. This is indicated by the presence of a large flag of Ukraine, which is not an item of weapons or equipment.

In the Ukrainian segment of social networks, messages first appeared announcing “interesting news from the Kherson direction,” allegedly the Ukrainian military “managed to surprise the Russians.” However, later speculation began to arise that the saboteurs were ordered to “make beautiful videos so that the commanders at the headquarters would receive award pistols for this.”