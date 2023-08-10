CAA of Kharkiv region: Russian Armed Forces left a few kilometers to Kupyansk

The Russian military occupy the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and align the line of defense in the Kupyansk direction. About it declared Vitaly Ganchev, head of the military-civilian administration (MAC) of the Kharkiv region, on the air of Soloviev. Live”.

He noted that Russian troops were only a few kilometers from Kupyansk. “More convenient positions are being taken under certain settlements, where yesterday there were Ukrainian positions,” he said.

Ganchev added that the Ukrainian army is trying to attack, but is being rebuffed. The head of the VGA pointed to the good dynamics of the advancement of Russian forces. “I am sure that in the near future the front line will be leveled for a large-scale attack on Kharkov,” he stressed.

Since the beginning of August, the Russian Ministry of Defense has been reporting on the successes of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov region.