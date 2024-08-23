Ganchev: In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to expose various sections of the front

In the Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are exposing sections of the front, reported RIA Novosti head of the Russian administration in the region Vitaly Ganchev.

According to him, this is due to the offensive near Kursk and the “expenditure of forces” there by sending more and more new reserves.

Ganchev also said TASSthat now Russian military controls about 50 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that one of the goals of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region is to create a buffer zone on Russian territory.