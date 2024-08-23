Ganchev: mercenaries in Kharkiv region cover holes in Ukrainian Armed Forces defense

The head of the Russian military-civil administration of the Kharkov region, Vitaly Ganchev, in a conversation with RIA Novosti named the reasons for the presence of mercenaries in the region. According to him, they are covering up the holes in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the transfer of units to the Kursk region.

The official noted that the command is forced to expose some sections of the front in order to send new reserves to Russian territory.

“It is possible that they did the same with the mercenary units, and we are seeing another group of so-called reinforcements needed to plug the holes in the defense,” he added.

Earlier, Ganchev reported that about 50 settlements in the Kharkiv region are under the control of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces). He recalled that in early May, Russian troops began military operations in the north of the Kharkiv region, with Vovchansk becoming an outpost of resistance for the Ukrainian military. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are constantly trying to attack positions there, but there is slow progress in the city.