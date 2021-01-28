An excavator went under the ice in the Khabarovsk Territory, its driver was not found, reports website GU EMERCOM in the region.

The incident happened near the village of Michurinskoye in the area of ​​the 16th boat station on the Amur River. The department noted that the disappeared was carrying out dredging works on the coastal part of the pier. The vehicle, under the weight of its weight, slid down and rolled onto its side.

“At the time of the incident, there was one person in the cockpit, he could not escape. Upon arrival, a group of divers will organize work to examine the place of the failure under the ice of equipment, search for the missing one, ”the message says.

Rescuers and inspectors of the State Inspection of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation are working at the site of the emergency. All the circumstances of what happened during the check will be established by the employees of the investigating authorities and the transport prosecutor’s office.

Earlier it was reported that the man fell under the ice on the Moskva River, trying to get to the other side.