In the Khabarovsk Territory, it was proposed to equip residential buildings with warning and fire extinguishing systems at the expense of the Overhaul Fund. Members of the working group “Housing and Urban Environment, Safe and High-Quality Roads” put forward a corresponding initiative during the People’s Council.

According to the press service of the governor and the government of the Khabarovsk Territory, members of the working group came up with a proposal to expand the conditions under which the funds of the Capital Repair Fund can be used to improve energy efficiency. It is also proposed to include the creation of fire extinguishing and warning systems in houses in the list of overhaul works, writes IA AmurMedia…

“For this, we ask you to amend the current regulations. In our opinion, this will increase the quality and safety of living in housing, ”summed up the members of the working group.

Members of the People’s Council held several working sessions on key sectors of the region’s economy. Viable ideas had to be presented for each of the areas. In total, about 200 initiatives were formed. They will go to the executive authorities of the region for further work.

The People’s Council in the Khabarovsk Territory was created on the initiative of the Acting Governor Mikhail Degtyarev. The goal is to build direct communication with residents while solving strategic problems. The council includes over 300 activists.