The authorities of the Khabarovsk Territory will introduce an inter-municipal emergency regime for payments to victims and families of those killed in an accident with a bus. This was announced by the acting head of the region Mikhail Degtyarev in his Telegram-channel.

He added that the families of the victims from the regional reserve fund will be paid one million rubles each, and the wounded, depending on the severity of the injuries – 200 and 400 thousand rubles each. He promised to provide them with support, as well as thoroughly investigate the causes of the accident.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of corpus delicti, provided for in Part 5 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic rules, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence”) and Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence”), informs TASS…

On April 30, it was reported that two people were killed, more than ten were injured in an accident with an overturned passenger bus in Khabarovsk. The accident occurred on the section of the highway between the settlements of Lidoga and Vanino. In the overturned bus, which followed from Khabarovsk to Sovetskaya Gavan, there were 34 people, including the driver.

Later, the press service of the regional Ministry of Health clarified that as a result of the accident three people died, another 13 were injured, three of them were children. The driver of the overturned bus drove into the oncoming lane when turning.