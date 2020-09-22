In the Kerch Strait, during a survey of the water area near the supposed location of the ancient Greek city of Korokondam, the wreckage of a 19th century combat ship was found. This was reported by the Zvezda TV channel.

The wreck of the ship lay at Cape Krotka, Temryuk region, Krasnodar Territory, 200 meters from the coast. The experts suggested that the ship was a military one from the sheets of brass with which the hull was sheathed.

The wreckage was found by Sergei Rodionov, a master student of the Marine Archeology program at Sevastopol State University (SevGU). He said that in the near future he plans to simulate a shipwreck, if the weather and transparency of the water permit.