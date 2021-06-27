Broken in a corner, in a box too small to contain all his will to live. “When Bred was reported to us, he was in this condition. He was in a kennel in the province of Taranto and we immediately sought support to get him out of there, ”says Erika Niccolai, a volunteer from Oipa. “We thought he was suffering from some pathology such as leishmania and instead, after the complete exams, we realized that he was in good physical health but that in that cage he just wanted to die”.

This cute little dog is 3 years old but we don’t know much about his past: «He was probably a stray, the result of abandonment as a puppy, reported, caught and taken to the kennel. After a month of retirement and mega-abundant meals of about 2.5 kilos a day, Bred is reborn ». Seeing him in the large space where he can move, play and show all his sweetness and exuberance is beautiful.

«It is enchanting to look at it. He has a world to read in those big black eyes … who knows how much he suffered ». In his new enclosure he has «recovered his strength and his will to live» and now he is looking for «a loving and aware family, which can help us write his future out of there». Bred is “very sweet with people and gets along well with female dogs but not with males or cats.” If you can give him this great opportunity, you can write or call 329/8338987.

