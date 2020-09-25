The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) whether it always showed the same speed in demolishing illegal constructions as Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow showed. The High Court has asked the BMC to explain why action against Kangana Ranaut was not taken under the provisions of the law in which Kangana would have been given sufficient time to respond to the allegations.

The bench also said that Pradeep Thorat’s client (Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena) did exactly what he said, referring to the title of the article of Saamna mouthpiece Saamana, ‘uprooted’. The article was published on 9 September after Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill bungalow was demolished.

The bench also asked the BMC to explain why it ransacked the ground floor when no work was going on there. The remarks and instructions from the court came after Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer stated that BMC used section 354 (a) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to sabotage Ranaut’s bungalow, which relates to the sites under construction.

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf told a two-judge bench that no construction work was going on in the premises when BMC staff claimed to have found illegal construction on 5 and 7 September. The court has also asked the BMC to submit a phone call to the Mukadam, who traced the illegal occupation in Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow on September 5 to ascertain if a photograph of that illegal construction was taken. On the basis of this report, the BMC team arrived for inspection on 7 September.

Birendra Saraf said that the real reason for the sabotage was not illegal construction, Kangana’s confrontation with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on social media. A bench of Justices SJ Kathwala and Justice RI Chagla is hearing an appeal by Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier sought stay on 9 September. Later, he demanded damages of Rs 2 crore for the damage caused by the sabotage.

Kangana Ranaut told the High Court that she has photographs as evidence which reinforces her claim that the construction being called illegal by BMC was completed in 2019. These can be proved from photographs taken in January 2020. The photos were taken during the puja that took place on the premises.