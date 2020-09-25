Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) whether the part of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolished by it on September 9 was under construction or was already in place. While hearing a petition filed by Kangana against demolishing part of the bungalow, Justice SJ Kathavala and Justice RI Chagla asked why BMC demolished many structures on the ground floor.

According to BMC, Kangana made several changes in Pali Hill bungalow without permission against which the first notice was given on September 5. The court wants to know whether the change was illegal or not, because it was already in place because of BMC law Under Section 354A, the Municipal Corporation can only stop the construction work going on illegally.

Kangana, in her amended petition, said that she has a picture of Pooja performed in the bungalow in January 2020 and a photo published in Elle Décor magazine in April-May 2020 which shows that the demolished part was already in place. In his petition, he said that thus BSmi’s allegation that the construction was going on there was false. The court said in the court that he did not make any illegal construction and whatever changes were there already existed before the BMC action.

Kangana’s lawyer, senior advocate Birendra Sarraf, told the bench on Friday that when the Municipal body gave notice of the demolition, only some work of waterproofing was going on and permission was already given by his client. Sarraf said, ‘Despite the fact that no illegal construction was done there, BMC said that there is illegal construction going on there. That alleged illegal construction was there before the time when it was said that it was known.

On Friday, underlining the photographs submitted by the BMC to the court, he said that it does not have a digitally printed date except the date of September 5. The court asked senior advocate Aspi Chinoy appearing on behalf of BMC to ask that BMC officer to submit his phone in the court to ascertain when these pictures were taken.

The bench said, “We will test whether the work was going on there or not”. Along with this, the court asked Kangana’s lawyer to tell on the next hearing whether all the demolished parts were present since January 2020 or not. The court also took cognizance that BSM in its affidavit said that Kangana on the ground The position of the entrance was changed but other ground floor items were also demolished. The court said, “We are thinking about how the ground floor was demolished when no construction work was going on there.”

It was told here that only the position of the entrance was changed, there is no construction shown on the ground floor. The affidavits he has alleged about the ground floor were already there, then how the ground was broken. Said that the entire action was malicious which is proved by the fact that BMC took this step after the critical remarks made by Kangana about the Maharashtra government. The arguments in this case will continue on Monday.