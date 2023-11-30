In Kozelsk, unknown persons kidnapped a schoolgirl and demanded a ransom in cryptocurrency

In the Kaluga region, the police began a search for unknown attackers who kidnapped a second-grade student for ransom. About this in my Telegram– channel reports Baza.

According to the publication, the schoolgirl was kidnapped in Kozelsk on her way home from school. She got off the school bus and walked with her classmates. When the guys split up, the girl had 700 meters to walk to her house. Towards evening, when the parents were already searching for the child, the mother received a message demanding a ransom of one and a half million rubles, which must be sent in cryptocurrency to the specified account.

The parents were promised that the girl would be returned safe and sound if they did not contact the police and complied with the demands of the kidnappers. However, the mother refused to pay and contacted the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A criminal case has been opened under the article of kidnapping.

On November 29, it was reported that a court in Novosibirsk sentenced a 28-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan to five years and one month in a maximum security colony for stealing his friend’s three children.