The health care system of the Kaluga region in 2021 will receive 10.2 billion rubles from the budget. Governor Vladislav Shapsha said this at a meeting of the regional government when discussing the budget for next year.

According to the press service of the regional government, in 2021 all types of free medical care, including high-tech services, will remain. It is planned to improve the equipment of medical institutions for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and the reconstruction of the children’s regional hospital, the newspaper writes. “News”…

During the meeting, the governor recalled that the budget for 2021 was formed in the context of countering coronavirus infection. Restrictive measures affected the budget of the region, and significant funds were also allocated to combat the pandemic and anti-crisis support for the economy.

Vladislav Shapsha stressed that in the new budget, the top-priority item of expenditure includes the full implementation of social obligations to the population, overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, creating conditions for economic recovery and achieving national goals.

Earlier it was reported that air ambulance services appeared in the Kaluga region. According to the Minister of Health of the region Alan Tskayev, on October 1 and 4, helicopters have already delivered patients from the Kozelsk District, Khvastovichi and Tarusa to Kaluga hospitals.