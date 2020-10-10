About 300 sacks, presumably with human bones, were found in Fort number one “Stein” in the suburbs of Kaliningrad. This was announced on Friday, October 9, by Natalya Gatsko, Senior Assistant to the Head of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Kaliningrad Region.

She said that the message about the discovery of the remains came to law enforcement agencies on Thursday.

“On this fact, the investigative bodies of the regional administration of the Investigative Committee have organized a pre-investigation check,” she quoted her as saying “RIA News“.

According to preliminary information, the bags in the fort were stored by an organization that, since 2013, has been engaged in archaeological research at construction sites in the region. According to the representative of the department, during the inspection, the investigation intends to establish in detail all the circumstances of the incident and give them a proper legal assessment.

The discovered bones, presumably, may belong to the period of the First World War and earlier.

Fort number 1 “Stein” – one of the 12 main forts of the fort belt “Night feather bed of Konigsberg”, built in 1872-1892. It was originally called “Laut” after the name of a nearby settlement (now the village of Bolshoye Isakovo). In 1894, the fort was renamed in honor of the prominent Prussian politician Baron Heinrich Friedrich Karl von Stein (1757-1831).

After the war, the premises of the fort at different times housed a military unit and a vegetable store. By the decree of the government of the Kaliningrad region of March 23, 2007 “Stein” received the status of a cultural heritage site of regional significance.

On October 8, the remains of two Soviet soldiers were found at a strategic height above the right bank of the Zapadnaya Litsa in the Murmansk region. The identity of the victims is planned to be established during the examination.