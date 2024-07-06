Antonio Camacho (60 years old) has been a lawyer for a decade; before that he was a socialist deputy (2011-2014), Minister of the Interior (2011), Secretary of State for Security (2004-2010) and prosecutor. While he works every day in the National Court in a tax fraud case of enormous media impact, he studies the case opened against Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, to defend her in court.

P. Yesterday, your client’s statement was postponed. Some people in the PSOE may think that the judge is unnecessarily prolonging a case that did not even have to be opened, but you asked for the postponement. What happened?

R. Three days ago, the judge issued an order stating that the object of the proceedings was the initial complaint by Manos Limpias related to all the acts, conduct and behaviour of my client since her husband became Prime Minister. We appeared in court and at the moment when my client said that she did not know exactly what facts were being investigated, the judge mentioned the existence of a complaint that had been admitted but the defence was never notified that it had been admitted and that therefore, we had no record of that admission. We have asked for it to be suspended because it was a new fact. I have never seen a judge try to take a statement from someone telling them that there was a complaint whose admission he had not yet notified them of. No one can give a statement when they are told that there is a complaint that has been admitted and that they have not been notified.

P. When and how will this judicial process end?

R. I cannot say for sure, but what I can say is that after reading the documentation that has been notified to us, there is no criminal content in this case. How will it end? I don’t know. It depends on the judge and the appeals that are filed. But I have deep confidence that the system that is established will ultimately work.

P. After suspending Begoña Gómez’s statement, the judge took a statement from the rector of the Complutense University about some facts that were not initially part of the case. How did you react to this questioning?

R. I asked for the suspension because we had been informed of the existence of a complaint that had been admitted an hour before and I think it made no sense to take that statement when the object of the procedure had been modified by the judge. Two centuries ago people were judged without being told the reason for which they were being judged. That was the Inquisition. Fortunately, in two centuries we have made progress in guarantees and what is necessary is that these guarantees are ensured within the procedure. And it is the head of the Court who must guarantee that these guarantees are effective, that they are not a mere formality.

P. Did the rector’s statement violate any of his client’s guarantees because he was asked questions about the second complaint, the admission of which had not been notified to him?

R. There was a part that dealt with that second complaint, because the first one did not refer at any time to issues relating to the Complutense University.

P. What is the crime being investigated in relation to the Complutense University? Is it influence peddling to hire Begoña Gómez because she invited the rector to La Moncloa?

R. He did not invite the rector to Moncloa. He spoke to the rector and asked him if he had any problem with them meeting in Moncloa. I think that everyone should understand that the partner of a Prime Minister is subject to a series of conditions regarding their security that do not exist in other cases. But no influence peddling can be deduced from that and in fact the rector has declared that there was nothing criminal in that meeting. What is more, no one has asked him about the content of that conversation.

Antonio Camacho during the interview. Claudio Alvarez

P. Do you think that Judge José Luis Peinado’s actions against Begoña Gómez may have a political intention to try to harm the President of the Government, as suggested by socialist circles?

R. I don’t think I should comment on that, as I have a pending case. The truth is that things are happening in the investigation of this case that I have never seen before.

P. What do you think about the opening of a criminal case regarding an information campaign by several media outlets where no evidence of the alleged crime was provided?

R. It is absolutely unusual in forensic practice for a case to be opened on the basis of press reports. In addition, there is court case law stating that a mere press report, if not supported by other evidence, is not a sufficient basis in principle because it does not provide sufficient evidence of the commission of a crime. The issue is that the initial complaint did not provide such evidence and subsequently the only investigative proceedings that have taken place have been two statements by the two heads of the media that published it, which did not provide any additional information with content and then a report from the Civil Guard in which they came to say that there was no irregularity. No further investigative proceedings have been carried out, but, nevertheless, the case remains, it continues. Despite the fact that the Provincial Court has already said that of all the reported events, the only ones that had a minimum evidentiary basis were the contracts that have been referred to the European Prosecutor’s Office. Therefore, at this time that is not part of the case. If no element has been added beyond the documents presented by the popular accusations that provide more press news, but there are no objective elements that justify the accusation, then it makes no sense for us to continue talking about a cause, because this cause does not exist.

P. Did Begoña Gómez know the Red.es officials who awarded the contracts to Carlos Barrabés? Did she put pressure on them in any way to award those contracts to a businessman with whom she had ties at the Complutense?

R. I can assure you that my client, after signing a letter similar to the one signed by other State institutions, was never aware that the contract had been awarded. She never knew that the contract had been awarded to the business group that was awarded it. She only found out about this through the court case.

P. Should the law be reformed to better regulate what the wife of the Prime Minister can and cannot do?

R. I don’t think it’s necessary to regulate the status of the wife of a Prime Minister, or the husband of a female Prime Minister. But unfortunately, I think there is a part of Spanish society that sees a difference between the wife of the Prime Minister and the husband of the female Prime Minister, and I think we should make an effort to move forward in that regard. We live in a world in which we tend towards equality and what is considered inappropriate in the wife of a Prime Minister who has a professional career would not be considered so inappropriate if it were the husband of the female Prime Minister. I think we still have to make an effort.

P. Do you have any prognosis regarding this cause?

R. I have a prognosis that there is no criminal activity.

P. The PP says that the new situation of Begoña Gómez, in postponing her statement, prolongs the agony of the tenants of La Moncloa and is a shame for all Spaniards.

R. It has nothing to do with that. It is a basic question, which is the right to defend oneself and I believe that every democrat must defend the right to defend oneself. Those who protect the Constitution must protect the rights that it recognizes. Article 24 and if not, they are not democrats.

P. Begoña Gómez and her lawyer do not seem to be willing to facilitate the action of justice, according to the PP.

R. We are collaborating with the Administration of Justice. What is happening is that in this case things are happening that I have never seen in my entire life and I have been on both sides, in the prosecution as the public prosecutor and in the defence. I have never seen this before and I believe that there are few members of the Judiciary who have seen that notifying a complaint when a statement has begun goes against the basic principles of criminal procedure in a State of law.

