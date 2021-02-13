When 209 billion euros from the European recovery fund are on the table, we want to sit down. All the Italian political forces have responded to the call, launched on February 3, by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to support a “technical” government headed by Mario Draghi. This executive has three tasks: first, to get out of the political crisis that began in mid-January by releasing the majority led by the former President of the Council, Giuseppe Conte, from the troops of Italia viva, Matteo Renzi’s party; second, to face the health crisis; third, to get the money allocated by the European Union (EU) to Italy as part of its stimulus fund.

Mario Draghi, former director of the Bank of Italy and of the European Central Bank, went up yesterday to “Colle”, the residence of the President of the Republic to “dissolve the reserve”, that is to say to announce that he was able to form a government. He presented a list of ministers, and is expected to get a vote of confidence from Parliament on Tuesday.

Too big a coalition

It is an unprecedented team that will lead Italy. For the first time, the Democratic Party (PD), a social-liberal formation resulting from the merger of the heirs organizations of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) and the Christian Democracy (DC) will find themselves sitting in the government with a party of far right, the League of Matteo Salvini. There will be three ministers, that of Defense with Lorenzo Guerini (ex-DC), of Culture with Dario Franceschini (ex-DC), of Labor with Andrea Orlando (ex-PCI). The League also obtains three portfolios, including Economic Development for its number two, Giancarlo Giorgetti. She will be able to count on her Berlusconian allies of Forza Italia, who also have three ministers. In 1994, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2013 and 2018, the Democratic Party called for a useful vote to block Forza Italia and the League. He will therefore now lead with these two parties, of which he continues to call himself “alternative”.

The other forces are represented: the demagogues of the 5-star Movement, who are delighted with the creation of a large ministry for the ecological transition on the French model, have four portfolios. Italia viva by Matteo Renzi, will have a seat in government, like the left-wing socialists of Free and Equal. To these are added a few so-called “technical” ministers with a liberal profile, like Mario Draghi who will occupy important posts in the Interior, Justice and Infrastructures.

The refocusing of the League of Matteo Salvini

Italy’s leading party, the League, is trying to refocus to be confirmed, as the first force of the right-wing alliance, during the next legislative elections, which will be held in 2023 at the latest. The force that has driven the right-wing alliance since 1994, Forza Italia, has been a shadow of itself since the legal woes of its leader, Silvio Berlusconi. FI obtained less than 10% of the vote in the European elections of 2019. Matteo Salvini representing the interests of the employers of the north of Italy, seeks, after having made of his party an anti-migrant and anti-euro party from 2013, to win the votes of southern Italy, to transform the League into a big party of the Italian right. He says he is in favor of the stimulus fund – against which his party voted in the European Parliament! -. And to participate in Draghi’s grand coalition, he initiated a change of tone on migration issues, believing that it was now enough to copy in Italy the reception policy in force in France and Germany. Under the leadership of the new minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, and number two in the organization, the League is now seeking to integrate – with the complicity of part of the German CDU – the European People’s Party. Last step in a demonization business.

Fascists for only parliamentary opposition

The technical government will be able to count on the external support of all the other centrist parties represented in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Only a political force with elected representatives will sit on the opposition benches: Frères d’Italie (FdI). Led by Giorgia Meloni, this party takes up in its symbol the tricolor flame, which was that of the neofascists of the Italian Social Movement from the 1940s to the 1990s. It has only 33 deputies out of 628, elected in 2018 due to a score of 4.4%. But since then, the League ruled between 2018 and 2019 with the 5 Star Movement (M5S), leaving space on the right. FdI rose, with 16.5% of voting intentions, to the rank of third party in the polls, behind the League (24%) and the PD (19%). Giorgia Meloni hopes to snatch three or four points from his ally and rival Matteo Salvini to become the first party in Italy, on an anti-union and anti-migrant basis.

Some parliamentarians from the 5-Star Movement could choose to go to the opposition. In an online vote on Friday, some 40% of members of the demagogue party voted against a government led by a banker and in which the Berlusconians participate. One of the M5S figures, Alessandro Di Battista, who is not a parliamentarian but is extremely popular among 5-star supporters, said he was leaving the lineup.

Outside the walls of Parliament, the various communist forces also seek to embody the opposition. “The great embrace” between the Democratic Party / Free and Equal and League / Forza Italia coalitions “is an element of truth, which shows that basically, with marginal differences, center-right and center-left share the same liberal policies. », Reacted Paolo Ferrero, ex-secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party. “It is from the opposition that the left will be rebuilt,” he predicts. The Italian Communist Party calls for a unitary assembly of the opposition left, while the Communist Party invites a demonstration on February 27.