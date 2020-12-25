In the Shelekhovsky district of the Irkutsk region, a criminal case was opened on the fact of the mass poisoning of school students. This was reported by the press service regional office of the UK…

As noted in the material, in the period from December 24, two students were taken to the hospital, another twenty children receive outpatient medical care.

A criminal investigation is underway. Investigative officers are studying the documentation, as well as interrogating the kitchen workers.

According to the press service government of the Irkutsk regionOn December 24, 117 schoolchildren complained of discomfort, of which 22 people had suspected acute intestinal infection. The epidemiological investigation is carried out by Rospotrebnadzor.

Earlier, 30 people were hospitalized due to chlorine vapor poisoning in the Astrakhan basin. Among the injured are 19 children.