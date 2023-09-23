In the Alarsky district of the Irkutsk region, a woman died as a result of a car collision with a road fence. This was reported on September 24 by the official public page of the regional State Traffic Inspectorate on the social network VKontakte.

A fatal accident occurred on Lesnaya street in the village of Mogoenok. A 29-year-old woman driving a Toyota Prius exceeded the speed limit, lost control and crashed into a road barrier. A 33-year-old passenger in the car died from her injuries before paramedics arrived.

Based on the results of the medical examination, it turned out that the Toyota driver was intoxicated.

“An investigation into the incident is being carried out; the circumstances and causes of the accident are being clarified,” law enforcement officers said.

Earlier, on September 21, in the Amur region, a Toyota car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with two trucks on the A-360 Lena highway. Five women who were in the minivan died on the spot. The sixth woman died on the way to the hospital.