As with culture, sport is seen as non-essential. This is unacceptable ! We, PE teachers, sports teachers, sports leaders, coaches, actors and actresses in the sports world, are at the heart of an unprecedented crisis. Forced to ceaseless adaptations to meet the health constraints to curb contaminations, we have implemented measures to ensure the safety of users and staff. While there is no evidence that physical practices at school or outside school could have been a factor of contamination, the government has just decided unilaterally to ban all practices in covered spaces. Only outdoor practices will be authorized, in the middle of winter !!

All the studies, and in particular those carried out post confinement, have shown the importance of practices to fight against obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and for the physical and mental health of young people. The government has constantly communicated on the importance of sport and the need to develop physical activity. Each day that passes and according to the different decisions, it does exactly the opposite! Forcing physical practices only outdoors amounts to banning them, in many places, purely and simply given the climatic conditions we know.

In education, while teachers have been asking since the deconfinement of March that PE lessons take place in half-groups to make the teaching sequences more effective and facilitate compliance with health measures, no measure has been taken. has been taken. These half-groups, where they could however be set up, have given complete satisfaction to teachers and students. Now, we prefer to remove the possibility for students to evolve in 1000 square meters in gymnasiums to confine them in the 40 square meters of a classroom … Who can still believe that this is a strengthening of health measures?

Likewise, while sports clubs have adapted for several months to responsibly organize practices, in compliance with health protocols that have been validated, the ban on organizing physical and sports activities indoors amounts to saying that all these efforts were wasted!

And with the curfew now imposed at 6 p.m., it is all sports practices outside of school that are strongly compromised.

It is therefore all physical practices that are impacted and prevented.

Solutions exist, professionals have never ceased to prove and demonstrate them!

We, professionals of physical, sports and artistic practices demand the resumption of activities and the reopening of sports facilities for the practice of all with reduced numbers. The physical and mental health of our fellow citizens depends on it.