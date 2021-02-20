Aydar Ishmukhametov, director of the Chumakov Center, who on February 20 registered the third Russian vaccine against the coronavirus “KoviVac”, could call the inactivated SARS-CoV-2 strain, which became the basis of the drug, by his own name.

In the instructions attached to the vaccine, in the chapter “Characteristics”, it says that “CoviVac” is a purified suspension of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain “AYDAR-1”, obtained by reproduction in a continuous cell culture Vero (a cell line often used for cultivation, obtained from epithelial kidney cells isolated from the African green monkey. – Ed.).

As journalists of Izvestia found out, this strain is not found in any scientific base. It is not on the site either https://clinicaltrials.gov , which is used to demonstrate the results of trials of drugs and vaccines.

From this we can conclude that the AYDAR-1 strain is the achievement of the Chumakov Institute, whose director is Aidar Ishmukhametov. However, the title can also be a simple coincidence with the director’s name.

Izvestia sent a request to the Chumakov center. At the time of publication, the information was not commented on there.

The registration of the third Russian vaccine against COVID-19, which was developed by the Chumakov Center, was announced by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on February 20. He added that in mid-March, the first 120 thousand doses will be launched into civilian circulation.

On the same day, the country’s Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that the KoviVac vaccine had shown safety and efficacy in clinical trials.

The first vaccine against this virus in Russia and in the world was registered on August 11 last year. A drug called Sputnik V was developed at the Gamaleya Center. The second Russian vaccine was a drug from the Vector Center. It was registered in the fall of 2020.

