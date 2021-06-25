On Wednesday, June 23, 15 inmates of the medical correctional institution (LIU-3) in the city of Balashov, Saratov Region, went on hunger strike again.

This was reported to Izvestia by a member of the HRC Alexander Brod with reference to the ombudsman for human rights in the Saratov region, Nadezhda Sukhova.

She confirmed this fact in a conversation with the publication.

“I sent my representative to the institution, who is now interviewing the prisoners and finding out the reasons for the action,” said Nadezhda Sukhova.

This is not the first hunger strike launched by the inmates of the Balashov prison hospital. At the end of May, as Izvestia wrote, a mass riot took place here – 27 prisoners opened their veins, stomachs and sewn up their mouths in protest against the conditions of detention.

The HRC “Izvestia” then promised that they would take control of the situation. After a series of checks, the head of LIU-3, Oleg Martovetsky, was removed from office, a member of the HRC Alexander Brod told the publication.

Earlier, employees of the FSIN’s own security department left Moscow for the region, a law enforcement source told Izvestia. They are checking another prison hospital – OTB-1 in Saratov, where numerous complaints of torture of prisoners were previously recorded and a number of criminal cases were initiated.

The central office of the Federal Penitentiary Service is aware of the developments in the region, the source assured. The HRC did not rule out the possibility of high-profile resignations on the ground following the results of the audit.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

