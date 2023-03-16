Mexico.- “The IMSS swear and say that I am schizophrenic”, were some of the first words said by a man who claims to see ghosts and cHe shared a video recorded by the security camera from his house.

In the recording published on the TikTok account ‘@jed7892’ you can see what appears to be the garage of a house, a car and the protagonist of the story, who walks with a light in his hands.

“The one who passes with the light is me, behind me passes a dead person, a ghost, a non-living person, however you want to see it,” he said in the narration.

Behind him, a strange ‘shadow’ can be observed on at least two occasions that according to his consideration is a being that does not belong to this reality, a ghost.

“Even so dare to call me schizophrenicthe one who does not see reality, the one who does not know how to distinguish reality, the one who does not have his feet on Earth…let me tell you that this crazy person is officially designated by the IMSS,” he expressed as a claim to the staff of the Institute Mexican Social Security.

The young man explained that it was the first contact he had physically, visually and in his five senses of “a person does not live inside his house”, assuring between the lines that he has already lived experiences like that before, but not under those conditions.

At the beginning of the viral video you can read: “Watch until the end. The IMSS swear and say that I am schizophrenic. Here and in China he is a dead man. For me he is a dead man, the first I could see that morning, seeing him three times inside the vehicle.”

“Watch it until the end, if it is a non-living person. You judge if it is schizophrenia, if it is a mind or if it is a drug,” he added as a question to the more than 305,000 people who have seen the clip.

And what do you think? Do people who see ghosts suffer from mental illness?

