Jan Kumar Sanu- Nikki Tamboli Just after the first week, Jan expressed her love to Nikki on Monday. The two were sitting together on the couch and Jan even said ‘Will you go on a date with me outside the house’, but laughed at Nikki and said ‘You are brother.’ Life is broken. He clearly stated in front of Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkani that he likes Nikki. But Nikki is laughing and breaking her heart there too. It is lukewarm in my heart, my heart aches its pain-a-heart – break my heart and laugh;

Shahnaz Gill – Siddharth Shukla While ‘Bigg Boss 13’ saw the hearts of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, Siddharth Shukla broke the heart of Shahnaz Gill. Throughout the season, the pair of Siddharth and Shahnaz were in the news. Both of them talked very well to the audience. The world of the #SidNaaz duo is still a fan. But just before the finale episode, Siddharth Shukla laughed saying that he is only good friend of Shahnaz. Even after coming out of the house, while Shahnaz still keeps on chanting the garland of Sid’s name, Siddharth is happy in his fun.

Sana Khan – Vishal Karwal Sana Khan had an entry in ‘Bigg Boss 6’. He is also in discussion these days due to religion by saying goodbye to the world of cinema. Sana Khan broke not one but two hearts in the show. TV actor Vishal Karwal loved Sana Khan a lot. He also expressed his love for her. But Vishal, who entered the house on the 34th, became homeless from the house on the 74th day with his sad heart.

Sana Khan- Rajiv Paul Urvashi Dholakia was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 6’. Imam First was the runner-up and Sana Khan finished third. Rajeev Paul also used to die on Sana in that season. People both liked the pair. But like Vishal, Rajiv’s love remained unilateral.

Nora Fatehi – Prince Narula Prince Narula, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 9’ may be wandering with the image of Macho Man, but he is also broken in ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Prince Dil wanted the show’s wild card entry Nora Fatehi in Dil. But Prince Raas did not like savory Nora. Heart broken But Prince finds love in Yuvika Chaudhary. Prince and Yuvika also got married in 2018.

Holy Poonia – Ejaz Khan Adding the names of Pavitra Poonia and Ejaz Khan to this list is correct or not. Exactly because Pavitra has clearly told Ijaz that she likes him. Laughs and rains too. But Ijaz is not ready yet. But Twist can come forward in this love story.

Everything happens in ‘Bigg Boss’ house. There is resentment here. Fights occur. Melee happens. Now abuses are also given. Relations are formed here and are also deteriorating. Everybody loves someone here every three months. But the saddest is when the heart breaks in unilateral love. Something similar has happened in the first week of ‘Bigg Boss-14’. Jan Kumar Sanu’s heart is broken. Heart is broken by Nikki Tamboli. Jaan expresses his love to Nikki. But Nikki laughingly told him her ‘brother’. This is not the first time something like this has happened in ‘Bigg Boss’.