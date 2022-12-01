The Chamber was reconstituted new Parliamentary Intergroup ‘Together for a commitment against cancer‘: 52 adhesions by deputies from all sides. The main objective of the Intergroup, coordinated by the Honorable Vanessa Cattoi, will be to implement the 12 points of the new legislative agreement 2022/2027, signed by the associations of oncological and oncohaematological patients of the Group ‘Health: an asset to defend, a right to be promoted’ with all political forces before the September elections.

“Access, innovation, taking charge, management of chronicity, involvement of associations in decision-making tables: these are the great pillars on which the 12 points of the new legislative agreement converge – he explains Annamaria Mancuso, president of Salute Donna Onlus and coordinator of the Group – and on which we hope that the activity of the parliamentary Intergroup will be able to promote very precise and concrete requests towards the government. The timeliness with which the Intergroup was reconstituted is yet another proof of the commitment that politics is putting in place for cancer and oncohaematological patients: our commitment to sharing and exchanging information will continue so that everyone can take note of what that serves or could serve to help those who are facing the disease. I thank all those who want to be part of our platform. Cancer – he underlines – is a colorless puzzle, where if one piece is missing there is no completeness. I also want to remember three parliamentarians we know and esteem, who fought our battle: Iole Santelli, Roberto Maroni and Emilia De Biase”.

The parliamentary intergroup ‘Together for a commitment against cancer’ – details a note – has already operated in the last two legislatures, in a completely transversal way to the political alignmentscontributing to the approval of some rules on the theme of cancer and the sharing of political guidelines voted unanimously by both houses of Parliament.

“I thank you for your trust and for your role as coordinator of this important Intergroup which will have the task of implementing at a legislative level and without party divisions the requests that come both from cancer patient and patient organizations and from the scientific technical committee – says Cattoi – The role of the legislator must be to intervene effectively by following scientific innovations especially in the oncological field and to ensure that scientific research is supported from a legislative point of view and above all can be available and accessible by those who have particular need of it such as cancer patients (combining economic sustainability and accessibility with the progress of innovation in innovative cancer therapies, always placing the patient’s needs at the centre, this is the important task that the legislator must pursue, in my opinion). of all parliamentary colleagues the political forces represented here today to achieve important objectives in favor of cancer patients during this XIX Legislature”.

The parliamentarians who have already joined propose to direct the Government in the adoption of legal and regulatory measures and solutions capable of significantly improving the assistance of cancer and oncohaematological patients on the Italian territory, periodically discussing with the Regions and all the actors of the health chain that operate in them.

At the presentation yesterday in the Chamber, the following spoke: the president of the Lega group in the Chamber of Deputies, Riccardo Molinari, the deputy of Fi Roberto Bagnasco, the deputy of Italia Viva Elena Bonetti, the deputy of the Mixed group – linguistic minorities Renate Gebhard, the PD deputy Maria Cecilia Guerra, FDI deputy Ylenja Lucaselli, M5S deputy Andrea Quartini, Italia Viva deputy Ettore Rosato, Noi Moderati deputy Martina Semenzato. Elena Castagnetti of Ipop, Laura Di Lauro of Anture and Paolo Viti of Fiagop participated as representatives of the oncological and oncohaematological patient associations belonging to the Group.