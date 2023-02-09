The heartbreaking story of Ludovica Puce’s father about what happened in the hospital: she died at the age of 2 and a half

For the little girl’s family Ludovica Puce it is a delicate and heartbreaking moment. They soon lost their 2.5-year-old daughter to flu-related complications. The doctors at the Gallipoli hospital believed it was nothing serious.

The man and his wife view the heartbreaking loss suffered, they decided to file a complaint, to clarify what happened. The dad in an interview with The Corriere della Serahe said:

My daughter was fine, but I lost her within days. We want clarity, we want to understand if those two and a half hours lost in the hospital were decisive. If our daughter could have been saved. On 26 December Ludovica had a fever of 41. Once we reached the emergency room of the Gallipoli hospital, we were immediately diverted to the pediatric one. They left her on the couch for an hour and a half, without even giving her a drip.

Any doctor would have been alarmed: my daughter showed no signs of life, she had no reaction, she had completely collapsed. They said she was normal, due to the flu virus. They only reevaluated it when I started taking pictures and videos. They tried to give her an IV, but were having difficulty finding her veins as my daughter was now dehydrated. That’s when they started worrying about them.

The transfer and the death of little Ludovica Puce

The dad in that same interview he then explained how he managed to do it transfer and unfortunately, when they arrived in Lecce, the conditions of the little girl were now despair. At the end of his story, the man said:

They wanted me to take her to Lecce. I had to insist on getting an ambulance, but with no doctor on board. They said it was nothing serious, enough to discharge her with a green code. In Lecce they immediately realized the seriousness of the situation.