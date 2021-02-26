The Ségur de la santé never ceases to disappoint. On the front line since the start of the health crisis, some of the hospital staff have been deprived of the salary increase granted last summer to caregivers.

Lucie Garcia is one of those failures. A nurse since 2010, she is one of the professionals no longer benefiting, since January 2021, from the additional index treatment (CTI) normally granted to all staff in health establishments and nursing homes. After having served as a health manager for two years, she took the plunge in 2020, by starting training in this profession of coordinating healthcare personnel at the Lyon Institute of Health Executives (IFCS). His course was interrupted for two months due to the second confinement. All the students were then called back to the rescue by their respective employers, often alternating between the hat of nurse and that of health manager. “We all suspended our training to return to the field. We put sweat and heart into it, and we do not understand such a lack of consideration ”, deplores the nurse.

Two contradictory texts

The additional index salary, which amounts to 183 euros net per month, results from the signing, on July 13, 2020, of the Ségur de la santé agreements, and has been paid in full since December 1, 2020. Not for Lucie Garcia, who is not the only one not to touch him anymore: “I was alerted at the end of January by a colleague from the IFCS who realized that the additional salary index had been deducted from his payslip. “

Seeing this as an injustice, the nurse contacted the CGT of the Specialized Hospital Center of Savoy, where she practices, who told her about the Kafkaesque situation in which she was. According to the decree of September 19, 2020 relating to the payment of the CTI to agents of public health establishments, agents in training should receive this sum. However, an information note dated November 5, 2020 indicates that agents in full-time vocational training no longer benefit from the CTI decided by the Ségur de la santé. There are therefore two contradictory texts, and thousands of health professionals in vocational training who touch or do not touch the CTI, according to the goodwill of their home establishment.

“This is making fun of us!” “

Émilie Martin (1), nurse for nine years in the public service, was even summoned by her human resources department to reimburse the CTI she had received in her salary for the month of January. “I could have gone to work elsewhere than in the public service. Only that is not one of my values. I am pro-public service! But this is really making fun of us! “ she protests. Before adding: “I get 1,800 euros per month, this CTI could allow us to put butter in the spinach. “

The anger of these rejected from Ségur is all the greater since the information note depriving them of the CTI was taken when they had been called back to the services during the second confinement: “The health authorities have knowingly chosen to penalize us even as we return to the field to fight, for the common effort. We experience this as a terrible injustice and disregard! ” Lucie Garcia is indignant.

The concern and the exasperation of these nurses also concern the fate of the agents who will go on professional training in the years to come. The CHS Savoie nurse fears that this will demotivate those wishing to progress in their profession: “We are all in training because we believe in this public service and this ideal of health, the best for all. However, these few lines hurt us almost as much as these months fighting the virus. All of this is demotivating and demeaning. ”