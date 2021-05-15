In the long journey of the history of the Superclassics, which this Sunday will have its 254 version, there were just 18 heads-up, decisive ones, in which one left the other on the road or, even more exciting, a title was celebrated. On balance, River has a 13 to 5 advantage. Of those 18, 10 went to a single game, although the first needed a tiebreaker, while the other eight went back and forth.

The Millionaire is also at the top in single-party definitions, since he won eight times against two from Xeneize. In the other eight, to match and revenge, River celebrated in five and Boca, three. In addition, from 2014 to date, that is, since Marcelo Gallardo is the millionaire coach, the five definitions were dressed in red and white.

The first two duels were in the second decade of the 20th century. In 1915, for the first round of the Competition Cup, they drew 1-1 on May 2. That game was played on Boca’s court that year at Wilde. In addition, there were 30 minutes of extension. Given the parity and the lack of light, on May 9, at GEBA, a new match was played that River won 4 to 2.

Three years later, by the same competition and instance, the then Danger won 1 to 0 on the Racing field, where he was local. Already in the rented era, River and Boca equaled the first place of the first round of the 1937 tournament. As there were medals for the winner, a match was established between the two, who just played on February 11, 1939. River won 5 to 3.

The Copa Escobar is the greatest official monstrosity that Argentine football had. It was played at the end of the tournament among the 7 best, the matches lasted 40 minutes and if there were draws it was defined by corner. In 1942, they equaled the semifinal 0-0 but River passed to the final because they had one more corner kick: 3 to 2.

On the other hand, the British Competition Cup was played by all the First teams, by direct elimination. They met in the semifinals. On August 15, 1946, at the Gasometer, won 2-0 at Boca, who for the first time was able to celebrate against his classic rival.

The 1969 Metropolitan was played in two zones, such as the current Cup. Both qualified and were immediately measured in the semifinals. On the Racing court, they played 120 minutes and no goals were scored. River passed because he had more goals in favor in the tournament.

Three years later, in the National of 1972, they were again in different areas. And they crossed paths in the semifinals. River won 3-2 in Vélez, on December 13.

The first final in history was for Boca. The most remembered hand in hand until the arrival of the 21st century. On December 22, 1976, on the Racing court, they defined the National tournament: Boca won 1 to 0 with a goal from Badge Suñé.

In the 80s, after the League tournament, a Pre Libertadores League was played, to look for the champion’s companion. In 1989, both reached the final, back and forth that also required a tiebreaker after two 0-0. In decisive, on July 27 in Vélez, River won 2 to 1.

The AFA celebrated its centenary in 1993. And it put into play a Cup. In the first phase of the Centennial Cup, which Gymnastics won, all the classics were played. They matched the first leg in Boca 0-0 and the rematch, in Vélez (local River), won El Millonario 1-0 with a golden goal from Cuqui Silvani (116 minutes).

Going into the 90s, River had a clear advantage of 8 to 2 won definitions. And the time of Boca arrived. First in the quarterfinals of the Super Cup 94. After two draws, 0-0 and 1-1 in the Bombonera, Xeneize passed after winning the definition on penalties 5 to 4.

Six years later, the first unforgettable duel for Boca arrived: the quarterfinals of the Libertadores 2000. River won the first leg 2-1 on May 17 and the return went to Boca 3-0 on May 24 (pipe from Riquelme to Yepes and return from Palermo). The goals: Delgado, Román and El Titán.

With Carlos Bianchi again as coach, Boca doubled the bet in the semifinals of the Libertadores 2004. The first leg was 1-0 in the Bombonera, the rematch, 2-1 for River in the Monumental but the visit was imposed on penalties ( 5-4). It was the day that Tevez won the red after the goal for the charge to the local fans (made the gesture of the chicken).

And finally the Doll arrived to the technical leadership of River and the five heads up went to his team. First, in the semifinals of the Sudamericana 2014: 0-0 the first leg at the Bombonera and River 1-0 at the Monumental, a goal by Pisculichi and a penalty that Barovero saved against Gigliotti.

The following year, the injured round of 16 of the Libertadores. In the first leg, River won 1-0 at the Monumental. A week later, they went 0-0, there was aggression with pepper spray to River players, suspension and removal of Boca from the tournament.

The previous single-match Superclassic was the second final in history. River won the 2018 Argentine Super Cup disputed in Mendoza after winning 2 to 0. But that year has a unique memory, “the eternal final” of the Libertadores. After the 2-2 at the Bombonera and the suspension at the Monumental due to the attack on the Boca bus, everything was defined in Madrid, where River won 3 to 1.

The last hand-in-hand definition was in 2019, for the semifinals of the Libertadores. In the first leg, Millo was much more than Gustavo Alfaro’s team and the 2-0 had a little taste. The return, in La Bombonera, the 1-0 of the premises did not reach and Gallardo reached his fifth duel with a perfect mark.

In 2020 there was no Superclásico. This year there are already two and the third will define who is next in the Professional League Cup. And there will be more, because they will also soon have to play for the Argentine Cup, to continue feeding the great history of the great Argentine football classic.