“Fair play, please”. The exhortation applies to the players on the pitch, but also to the clubs. Yet among the American properties that have landed in our football, this golden rule of sport does not seem to be exactly in fashion. The proof comes from the Hernani case, the Brazilian midfielder tossed between Genoa and Parma. The Coni Board of Guarantee on Tuesday 10 October expressed its opinion in favor of president Krause’s Parma, rejecting the appeal presented by the lawyers of Genoa made in Miami (fund 777). The story began in the summer of 2022, when the Ligurian club was relegated to Serie B, with the obligation to buy Hernani from the Emilians. The divorce took place right at the end of the transfer window, so much so that Parma no longer had room for him and was forced to loan the South American player to Reggina. The technical and economic damage was not recognised, however, in the first instance judgment on 19 May. And this favorable circumstance for the rossoblù induces the lawyers on the Genoa side (Grassani and Cerbara) to assert their reasons even later.

VERDICT OVERRIDED

—

However, the tug-of-war has a contrary outcome both before the Federal Court of Appeal on 1 July (accepting the appeal of the lawyers Rigo and Stropparo for the Parma people), and now in the eyes of the Fourth Section of the Guarantee Board, chaired by Dante D’Alessio. The provision provides for compensation of 700 thousand euros, a figure in line with the market values ​​of that operation. In the meantime, Hernani is proving to be very useful to the Gialloblù cause: so much so that Pecchia is using him as a starter, with 8 appearances so far in the ride towards promotion. In the background remain the cold relations between the leaders of the two clubs. There was no controversy, but it is clear that this episode puts diplomatic relations to the test. In short, it is difficult to believe that Genoa and Parma can return to doing business in the short term. It is equally clear how the rules of European football must be metabolised by those who come from a world with different habits. It is strange, however, that the US tycoons find themselves against each other. Just a running-in problem? If so, clarification will not be long in coming.