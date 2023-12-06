In Gino Cecchettin’s letter, read during Giulia’s funeral, there is also an appeal and message addressed to all men

Extremely touching, yesterday, the letter read by Gino Cecchettin during the funeral of his daughter Giulia. The man, in addition to talking about his little girl, above all wanted to send a strong message to all men. From which, according to him, the push for change must start.

About 10 thousand peopleyesterday morning, met at the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua to say their final goodbyes to Giulia Cecchettin and to embrace her family.

Many i touching moments during the function. From welcoming the coffin with so much “noise“, at thehomily of the bishop and Vincenzo Gualzetti’s embrace of Gino Cecchettin.

The latter, completely devastated by what happened to his daughter, moved everyone with a heartbreaking letter read during the homily.

The man obviously praised the extraordinary girl, woman, person that her daughter Giulia was for 22 years. Giulia who, for him, was also a mother, since Monica, Giulia’s mother, left too soon. A fighter, in short.

Inevitable i thanks to everyone, really everyone, who made their support and closeness felt during what he defines as a “storm, a rain of pain that seems to never end“.

Gino Cecchettin to all men

But wait a moment, Gino Cecchettin wanted to cut it out also to send a message to all men. From which, according to him, the push must come for things to change. Here are his words:

“I address men. We first must demonstrate that we are agents of change against gender violence. We speak to other males, challenging the culture that minimizes violence by apparently normal men, not turning our heads in the face of even the slightest signs of violence.”.

Our crucial action is to create a culture of responsibility and support. Let’s teach our children the value of sacrifice, commitment, and educate them to accept defeats. Let’s create a climate that encourages dialogue. (…) We must find the ability to listen and be listened to, to communicate with empathy and respect.