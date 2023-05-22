At the top of the steps, next to the entrance to City Hall in downtown San Francisco, three men stand in a circle. On a piece of aluminum foil they mix the powder of the painkiller fentanyl with cocaine. Officials walk in and out of the building behind the men.

City Councilor Ahsha Safai passes by unmoved. His oven, microwave and fan were recently stolen from him during a home burglary, he says at the bottom of the city hall stairs. The perpetrator and part of the household goods were found, but “I still haven’t got my oven back,” says Safai, who is seen as an important candidate for mayor of San Francisco. The main spearhead of his campaign: restoring the dilapidated city center.

Because San Francisco is in crisis. And not one crisis, but several at once. The city has been battling a homeless problem for decades, which has intensified since the pandemic. San Francisco – with 900,000 inhabitants, about the size of Amsterdam – is currently alive estimated 20,000 homeless. The city also suffers from a gigantic budget deficit of 300 million dollars (276 million euros) per year and therefore has to make significant cuts.

On top of that, the city’s top employers, the big tech companies, have laid off thousands of workers in the past year. According to government figures San Francisco’s population has fallen by more than 50,000 since the pandemic. Many tech workers are also choosing to work from home in safer and more affordable cities. The exodus has led to a slight drop in home prices, although San Francisco is still one of the most expensive places to live in the US. While artificial intelligence start-ups are fueling the region’s boom in the hip Hayes Valley neighborhood and elsewhere in Silicon Valley, downtown San Francisco has turned into a ghost town since the pandemic.

Also read this report from Silicon Valley: AI: The New Gold in San Francisco



According to Safai, the tech companies are partly responsible for the problems in his city. While San Francisco did everything it could to please tech companies for years with the best office locations and huge tax breaks, those same companies are now turning their backs on San Francisco. Tech companies are closing their offices en masse and allowing their employees to work from home outside of San Francisco.

“We have a phenomenal bay. We have a wonderful Mediterranean climate. We have well-trained staff,” says Safai. “But what good is a city if everyone works from home?”

Closed offices

With its 326 meters and 61 floors, the office of software giant Salesforce is easily the tallest building in San Francisco. On the top floor is the company restaurant ‘Ohana’ (family, in Hawaiian), with a barista serving the perfect cappuccino, a salad bar and live cooking. Kids running around everywhere. The whole family of staff can eat there at the company’s expense. Tech companies are having a hard time, but lunch is clearly not being cut here yet.

Spokesman Brittany Hendrickson says during a tour that Salesforce will not leave San Francisco anytime soon because of its “ties to the city.” Founder Marc Benioff—who was so inspired during a sabbatical in Hawaii that he brought the Hawaii theme to all Salesforce offices—was born in San Francisco. With about 12,000 employees, his company is the city’s largest private employer.

An empty movie house in San Francisco.

Photo Jason Henry



But Salesforce has also been hit by the slow economy, which has hit tech companies hard. Almost all tech companies recruited a lot of new staff during the pandemic, expecting growth to continue after corona. That turned out to be a big miscalculation. Tech companies had to make significant cost cuts to maintain profits.

Salesforce announced in January that it was laying off 10 percent of its 70,000 employees. Many of those layoffs were in San Francisco, prompting Salesforce to close numerous smaller offices in the city. And recently even decided to give up six floors of its Salesforce tower.

Reddit, Snap, Pinterest, Airbnb, Meta, Slack, Lyft and Paypal also recently closed offices in San Francisco, which is largely dependent on the tech sector in terms of economy. At the moment, one in three offices in San Francisco is empty, which has enormous consequences for the local economy. A San Francisco worker spends $3,500 a year on entertainment, dining, and shopping near his workplace, figured research agency WFH Research Group. With the departure of the tech companies, the restaurants, cinemas and coffee shops also closed.

Twitter tax break

James ‘Jimmy’ Espinoza stands on the corner of 9th Street and Market Street, right in the center of San Francisco. He wears a camouflage jacket from the Urban Alchemy neighborhood watch organization, which has been hired by the city to secure the offices that are still open. Urban Alchemy employees are on every street corner, to prevent the fentanyl addicts and their dealers from causing too much of a nuisance.

Espinoza—who is missing two front teeth and has the city skyline tattooed on his bald head—is, like many Urban Alchemy employees, from Excelsior, a high-crime neighborhood in San Francisco. He summarizes his work as “thugs fighting thugs”. Espinoza makes a dismissive gesture to a hooded man who stumbles toward him. “If we weren’t here, this place would be a total mess. Man, it was so beautiful here. I don’t know where it went wrong.”

Espinoza’s workspace is right in front of Twitter’s office, one of the few major tech companies to remain in downtown San Francisco. Still, because owner Elon Musk has already hinted that he wants to leave the office, which is owned by a real estate investor.

In 2011, Twitter was lured into downtown San Francisco with a huge tax break, hoping to bring jobs and other businesses to the city. This ‘Twitter tax break’ ensured that the social media company – which then had major expansion plans – did not have to pay payroll tax for its employees for six years. Residents, who were already struggling with rising house prices, protested against the scheme in vain.

The deal with Twitter was a model for the agreement the city made with other tech companies. The agreement with the city was that companies that benefited from it would invest in local projects to prevent vacancy and help the homeless.

In 2019 concluded a commission of inquiry that hardly anything had come of it. A handful of tech companies, meanwhile, had benefited from a tax credit totaling $70 million. And now the companies that took advantage of San Francisco’s tax breaks are just as easily leaving the city behind.

It is quiet around Twitter’s headquarters, where thousands and now hundreds of people work. The Market, an expensive supermarket that opened under the office, is deserted. At the fitness center next door, all exercise bikes are unoccupied.

The fact that Twitter is now threatening to leave hurts councilor Ahsha Safai, he says. But what he finds worst: that even the cleaners were laid off overnight by Musk and are now out of work. “It is unbearable that the richest man in the world would do such a thing,” says Safai.

He hopes to bring life back to the city with a new plan, he says. No more big tax cuts, but houses for ordinary people. “Not for people who work there, but for people who live there,” says Safai. “This is how we can restore San Francisco.”



Photo Jason Henry



Newsletter

NRC Economy Get a personal selection of the day’s economic news from one of our editors every working day at noon.